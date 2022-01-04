Nico Furtado and Ester Expósito no longer hide their love: the photos of their vacations in Punta del Este

Nico Furtado and Ester Expósito, relaxed in Uruguay (RS Photos)

After giving various clues on social media for weeks, finally at the end of October Nicolas Furtado Y Ester Exposito confirmed their romance. They did it through a selfie they took at a Halloween party, where she is seen looked as Megan fox in Jennifer´s Body and him behind her, leaning on her left shoulder, barely perceptible between the darkness of the image and her pose, wanting to hide and at the same time peek into this new opportunity for love.

And now, more established than ever, they enjoy the summer in Punta del Este, the place chosen by many of the celebrities to relax and have fun. This is how the lens of Teleshow, taking a walk through the Uruguayan city, hand in hand and hugging, and visiting a renowned sushi restaurant located in Ovo Beach. The couple was seen with relaxed looks: he opted for a printed T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, which he complemented with a shaggy hat and sunglasses; and she for a muscular light blue and flowered shorts, which she covered with a net woven jacket. In addition, last weekend they could be seen dancing in the Bresh party.

The actors could be seen taking a walk through the Uruguayan city

Nicolás Furtado and Ester Expósito visited a sushi restaurant

In full view of everyone, Nicolás Furtado and Ester Expósito took advantage of the days to rest and enjoy

In October, when the scandal broke out between Wanda nara Y Eugenia La China Suárez, in which the actress was accused of having had an affair with Mauro IcardiIt also transpired that weeks before the former Almost angels he had had a brief relationship with Furtado.

It all started while Suárez was in Spain filming Objects, the film in which he shared a cast with Alvaro Morte, known for playing the Teacher in The Money Heist. During her stay in that country, she had several encounters with the Uruguayan actor, who was also filming there. An image even appeared of them having a drink with friends in Italy. However, as soon as his name began to sound, the protagonist of The Marginal He let go of Eugenia’s hand and shared photos of Foundling.

Furtado left behind his incipient relationship with China Suárez and bet everything on the Spanish actress

Nicolás Furtado and Ester Expósito had whitewashed their romance during a Halloween party

Nicolás Furtado and Ester Expósito took time to go to a renowned restaurant in Punta del Este (RS Photos)

“Furtado ran out because it seems that China was intense with the Benjamin issue and the house that we have here. The famous 22 square meters choreados”, He said Angel De Brito at that time, and added that the Uruguayan said “that there were only two exits, that the history with China did not rise to a level because she was super mad at Benjamin Y he was not to bank a foreign head”. According to what they also said, it would have been Eugenia herself who told Vicuña about her relationship with Furtado: “When the Icardi thing happened, China told Benjamin that it was a lie about Mauro because who he was dating was Furtado. And he told her about this whole situation. Obviously, after all this situation Furtado ran away “.

Then, at the end of November, the journalist Karina Iavícoli revealed why the interpreter of Elite he got mad at Suarez. “Eugenia called Nico back. In this period. But he wants to make things right with Esther, so he told her about it.. He whitewashed him, as a vote of confidence … “, he explained in the program Intruders (America). The truth is that the scandal was left behind, and now Expósito and Furtado enjoy their love.

