New WhatsApp Features Coming in 2022 and You’ll Love It

Derived from the needs expressed by users of WhatsApp, the instant messaging application now prepare some improvements in your service by 2022 and to satisfy those demands of functions that people have expressed necessary to be able to improve their communication.

Some of the functions that we share below, we could already see them in action in recent months thanks to the Beta version of WhatsApp, but in the next months of 2022 we will be able to see those functions arrive on all smartphones, so if you did not have them, you will be able to enjoy them, we will tell you what it is about.

New features coming to WhatsApp

First of all we have the deleting messages And you may be wondering that this function did not already exist? And yes, it was already available, but previously WhatsApp only let you delete messages during the first hour of sending them, it prevented you from deleting the texts after that hour.

Read more: What is WhatsApp Wrapped and how to use it in 2022

However, by 2022 WhatsApp has planned that the messages can be eliminated without a time limit, which means that communication between users will be better since if they wish they can delete messages not only for themselves, but also for other users.

Another of the functions that arrives for this year is the ability to hide your last connection, your photo and even the reading verification but only for certain users which will allow you to differentiate your information between your contacts and use the new function as you see fit.

New WhatsApp functions that arrive in 2022 and you will love PHOTO: WABETAINFO





This can be done through the privacy section where the option “My contacts except“A function offered by Facebook, for example, and since the social network and WhatsApp belong to Meta, both have begun to share some functions, as is the case with Instagram.

Another of the functions that WABetaInfo has announced is that this year it is planned to launch a version that will allow you to react to a message with reactions As it happens on Facebook or Instagram, that is, you can give it a like, a surprise or the reaction that best suits you, in addition to being able to complement it with a reply.

Continue reading: What are the three blue popcorn on WhatsApp for?

An idea that is still being developed but is expected to be launched this year is the possibility of transcribe voice memo messages to text messagesThat way, you could send texts without writing them, but we’ll see how this new update progresses.

New WhatsApp features coming in 2022 and you’ll love PHOTO: 20 MINUTES





Finally, one of the new functions is to create your own stickers, which for now is only available for the WhatsApp Web version but it is expected that this year it will also be enabled for the mobile, so you can create all the stickers you want without having to download any extra application.

Follow us through the Soy Carmín YouTube channel for more content