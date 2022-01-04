New Samsung TVs can install Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia to play in the cloud

Image : Samsung

In addition to a market for NFTs Y a remote control that recharges using the waves emitted by routersSamsung today unveiled a gaming platform that will come pre-installed on its new televisions.

The best of Samsung Gaming Hub is that it allows you to use Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia and Utomik, three of the main cloud gaming platforms, to run next-generation games without the need for consoles or external devices, such as an Nvidia Shield or a Chromecast Ultra.

Samsung has designed the Gaming Hub as a centralized library of games that the user can access using these platforms, in addition to the consoles connected by HDMI. The Samsung Gaming Hub leverages the hardware of Smart TVs and the Tizen operating system to launch games instantly, but also to make game recommendations based on user history. The recommendation system uses machine learning algorithms that Samsung calls “AI Gaming technology.”

To this should be added quick access to YouTube game channels, fast pairing of controls and a mysterious passthrough tool that, according to The Verge, it would allow the same controller to be used for cloud games and console games. Both the PlayStation and Xbox controllers are compatible with the new Samsung Gaming Hub.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will be available on the new Smart Hub of most 2022 Samsung Smart TVs. It can be accessed from the main navigation menu in the Game, Audiovisual and Lifestyle categories. It will not have Steam Link support, but there is already a separate app for Samsung TVs. The company has however announced that new services will be added in the future.

Cloud gaming may take a while to replace consoles, but its presence on Samsung TVs without the need for external devices is a good step forward in the transition.