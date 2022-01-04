While it is true that mobile devices or cell phones make life easier for people in many ways, it is also true that one of the things they struggle with the most is that battery it does not last as long as they would like.

You should know that the most normal thing is that the battery of a cell phone lasts about a day and although the ideal would be for it to be longer, Google has already taken action on the matter and presented a solution: the adaptive battery.

New Google tool to save battery on your Android. Photo: Reforma



What is adaptive battery

Since Android 9, Google has incorporated some parameters into the operating system, which are intended to achieve greater savings in battery consumption, at least in the software that it confers on them.

Adaptive Battery is nothing more than a system that seeks to alleviate the strain on the battery with some applications that may not be as important to users. This system has the ability to identify the applications that are less used and those that do not need to be in the background.

In this way, it removes them from the memory of the devices and keeps only those that are worked continuously, which makes them faster and more efficient to carry out pending tasks.

This means that the applications will only consume battery when necessary and not at any time as it usually happens. The technology on which Google is based to classify applications is DeepMind.

It is important to mention that the applications that are not being used will not be deleted from the phone, only memory will be freed, you can activate them again whenever you want, although the start could be a little slower.

This system will also depend on whether or not the person has their cell phone loaded, this tool depends on the version of Android that users have, but from 9 upwards it must be activated. To do so, just follow these steps:

Enter the Settings section of your cell phone.

Look for the Battery option.

Click where it says Smart battery (it is the same as adaptive battery).

