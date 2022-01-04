Netflix movies: ‘Don’t Look Up’ error in a scene, the cameras are seen | Famous

In December 2021, in some theaters in the United States and in streaming, ‘Don´t Look Up’ was released, the Netflix film that brings together a spectacular cast made up of Meryl streep, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Y Jonah hill, among others.

Although this film has caused divided opinions among fans, critics are convinced of its quality, as it has four Golden Globes nominations in the categories of Best Film – Musical / Comedy, Best Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Best Screenplay. Despite these acknowledgments, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is not without its errors, as a fan seems to have shown.

The Don’t Look Up Error

Tik user Tok Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) shared a video on December 26, 2021, in which he showed an error on the tape that very few people had noticed.

“Well guys, I was just watching Don’t Look Up and at one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds, it seems like you can see the entire film crew standing still,” commented the user in his video.

The supposed mistake occurs when Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) befriends Yule (Timothée Chalamet). A few moments after that a group of children is observed throwing things at a brick wall. In that instant, right behind the action, you can see what members of the production look like, all of them wearing masks.

The tiktoker commented that the director and editors may have realized the mistake, but that it was too late to fix it.

Was the mistake in ‘Don’t Look Up’ on purpose?

The revelation of the possible production error of ‘Don’t Look Up’ caused a stir, because it is one of the most important Netflix productions in recent years.

Because of this, the director of the film, Adam McKay, clarified what actually happened in a post on his Twitter account.

“Good eye!” the director tweeted. “We purposely left that shot of the crew to commemorate the strange filming experience.”

McKay was referring to the challenges the production experienced shooting the film during the pandemic. One of them was that everyone behind the scenes had to wear masks all the time.

It would not be the first time that this director leaves some clue in his films for the viewers. In ‘Vice’ he made a joke to the audience by putting the end credits right in the middle of the film, making them believe that the story was over.

What is ‘Don’t Look Up’ about?

Astronomer Randall Mindy and his student Kate Dibiasky discover that a 5.5-mile-diameter comet is about to hit Earth, causing a mass extinction similar to what occurred in the time of the dinosaurs.

Faced with such an emergency situation, they go to the president of the United States to alert the world of the threat, but the president ignores them.