National Transparency Platform. An overview of 2021 – El Financiero

INAI Commissioner

The right of access to information (DAI) and protection of personal data (PDP) facilitates the full exercise of other rights; therein lies the importance of their constitutional recognition as human rights. Among the constitutional considerations established to shape national public policy on the matter, the use of information technology (ICT) as tools to facilitate its implementation stands out.

The evolution of these rights in our country cannot be explained without the development of electronic systems to facilitate their full exercise, since the implementation of the Information Request System (SISI) in 2003; the Infomex System in 2006 and, now, through the National Transparency Platform (PNT) made up of four systems: i) System of Requests for Access to Information (SISAI); ii) Challenge Means Management System; iii) Transparency Obligation Portal System; iv) Communication System between Guarantor Bodies and Obliged Subjects.

The PNT has made it possible to exercise these rights with greater adherence to the regulatory framework among a broader sector of the population. Since its launch in May 2016 and until December 2021, 5 million 26 thousand 754 applications have been submitted to regulated entities throughout the country.

Regarding one of the systems that make up the PNT, on September 13, 2021, version 2.0 of the SISAI came into operation, the objective of which has been to expand the scope of the exercise of these rights among sectors of the population that have not been able to benefit. of them for not having Internet access. To bridge the digital divide, it was enabled: one) a app free mobile to enter information requests nationwide; two) In addition to the traditional forms of notification, it also includes the option via SMS and WhatsApp; 3) the national service “TELINAI” to make requests and follow up on them by means of a conventional telephone call, thus making it possible to exercise the rights of people who do not have access to the Internet; 4) presentation and follow-up of personal data portability requests (in the public sector).

Until before the SISAI 2.0 came into operation, there were, on average, 2,371 applications per day at the national level; highlights that, after its launch, 3 thousand 74 applications are submitted; This shows the potential of the new version of the system. If this average continues, by 2022 it is expected that 1.1 million applications will be submitted at the national level, which would represent an increase of 29.3 percent compared to 2021. In the case of the Federation, the average, even before the start of operations of the SISAI 2.0, was 693 requests per day; after this, this figure is 804 applications. With this trajectory, it is expected that 293 thousand requests will be made by 2022, that is, a growth of 14.8 percent compared to 2021.

There are two significant achievements in the exercise of DAI in Mexico: one) The population can submit requests for information to any government institution (federal, state and / or municipal) in a clear and systematized way through the PNT and, two) These comply with the constitutional guarantee of access to information in accordance with the means and times established in the corresponding regulatory framework. In this sense, the PNT is a worldwide benchmark in the evolution of computer systems regarding access to information.

The INAI carries out continuous work to make necessary adjustments to the technological tools that guarantee and facilitate the exercise of the DAI and PDP, considering the social, economic and cultural limitations that exist in the country and trying to combat the backwardness among vulnerable groups of the population who find it difficult to access information in the context of an information society.