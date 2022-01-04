NASA will explore an asteroid that may be worth more than the entire global economy

Say hello to “16 Psyche”. You will hear much more about this 226 kilometer wide asteroid in the coming months as the POT approaches the launch of a mission of the same name, in August 2022, to study what it is made of.

Iron? Nickel? Gold? Observations made so far suggest one of those that they predict would make this asteroid technically worth around US $ 10,000 trillion. That’s far more than the global economy, which was worth about $ 84.5 trillion in 2020 according to Statista (a few trillion less than in 2019).

Whatever its perceived value, the metal-rich ’16 Psyche ‘is a heavenly rarity. It exists within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is three times farther from the Sun than Earth and was first discovered in 1852.

Multiple 16 Psyche views captured by the Very Large Telescope.

It is one-sixteenth the diameter of our Moon, but it is arguably more intriguing. The psyche is believed to be the exposed iron, nickel, and metallic gold core of a protoplanet. Most asteroids are rocky or icy.

“If it turns out to be part of a metal nucleus, it would be part of the first generation of early nuclei in our Solar System,” said Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University, who as principal investigator leads the Psyche mission. “But we really don’t know, and we won’t know anything for sure until we get there. We are full of questions and not many answers. This is a real exploration.”

Studying the asteroid from afar is a mission impossible. The Hubble Space Telescope cannot discern many details either. However, from radar data, scientists know that it is shaped like a potato. And that turns sideways.

The Psyche mission is a trip to a single metal asteroid orbiting the Sun.

NASA’s mission will see an orbiter spend at least 21 months mapping and studying the asteroid’s properties from 700 kilometers above the asteroid’s surface. On board there will be a payload suite that will include a magnetometer to measure any magnetic field, as well as imagers to photograph and map the surface.

Meanwhile, spectrometers will tell what the surface is made of by measuring the gamma rays and neutrons emitted from it.

NASA’s Psyche mission is part of its Discovery program of low-cost robotic space missions. The Psyche Orbiter will launch in August 2022, it will pass by Mars nine months later for a gravity assist and finally reach the asteroid in January 2026.

“We don’t know what we’re going to find,” Elkins-Tanton said. “I hope we are completely surprised.”

* With information from Forbes US.

