NASA goes in search of the asteroid that is worth more than the entire global economy. Is reality stranger than fiction?

The discovery of a celestial body In the year 1852, which measures more than 220 kilometers in diameter (226), it has become the object of desire of scientists (and surely several governments), in recent years for its incalculable value that is greater than the entire economy global currently.

The asteroid named Psyche 16 It is about 370 million kilometers in diameter and according to recent information on it, both the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and billionaire Elon Musk and his company Space X, plan an exploration mission for this 2022.

The so-called “golden asteroid” is about 226 kilometers in diameter (Illustration: NASA)

What is the OBJETIVE?

The objective of the exploration mission is to reach the celestial body for its high economic value, according to research, the celestial body is immersed within the asteroid belt of Mars and Jupiter, it is mentioned that it is made up mainly of metals and it is thought that it was part of a planet that could not be consolidated.

The story makes sense if we take into account that the center of theto Earth would be made up of heavy metals, the same logic as in the case of asteroid which could be the center of the planet that did not form, so it could be made entirely of iron and nickel.

It is believed that, in addition to iron and nickel, the asteroid could also contain platinum and gold, which makes this celestial body an attractive discovery and exploration target since it would be valued at about 10 thousand quadrillion dollars.

And taking into account that the latest estimate of the global economy would be around 142 trillion dollars, the value of Psyche 16 would be above all the Global economy more than 70 thousand times, which has given it the nickname of “golden asteroid”.

This would be the first time that the POT I would try to explore a metallic rock, rather than a body made up of rock and ice, elements that usually make up the kites. The mission that will be sent this year has the task of reaching the asteroid in the year 2026.

Any resemblance to fiction is mere chance, the above comes to mind due to the recent premiere of the Netflix tape “Don’t Look Up”starred by Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, In addition to Meryl Streep, in which a comet dangerously approaches the Earth, a so-called “planet killer”, however, the riches it contains jettison attempts to destroy it in exchange for obtaining its resources, with a alliance between the government and a private company.

