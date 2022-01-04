Movies taking place in 2022 that you should know

Movies that take place in 2022? We live in an era where each year has already been addressed in the cinema before we get to it. It happens mainly in science fiction works, which seek to predict future events or that only have a possible vision of a future if things turn out in a certain way in a social or political aspect.

In fact, there are some of these works that are quite recent, as is the case of Tomorrow’s WarHowever, there are also other classics that pointed to a date that perhaps they did not think would come so soon, and that comes with a future very different from the one they imagined. These are the movies that take place in 2022.

Tomorrow’s War (2021)

Tomorrow’s War It had a divided response from the critics, however the audience received it much better, being a Prime Video success. The film is set in December 2022, however, it connects with events in the future. Chris Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a biologist and ex-military man left in the middle of a crisis that puts the future of humanity at risk. It really is not the best work of the actor, but it certainly has impressive moments of action (but little proximity to today)

Soylent Green (1973)

Possibly the best movie on this list. Currently a cult film, this work combines science fiction with the crime genre, following the murder of a businessman in the middle of a dystopian future full of pollution, poverty and more (being more successful than others on the list). The unusual vision of Richard Fleischer it is somewhere between the brilliant and the grotesque and the plot never fails to attract until the last moment. A definitive classic.

No Escape (1994)

Following in the obvious line of science fiction, No Escape (which also came to be released as Absolom 2022 in some countries) is a work by science fiction veteran Martin Campbell starring Ray liotta. In 2022 A former Marine named John Robbins is serving life in prison for murdering his superior by refusing to kill innocents, and is sent to an island said to be worse than prison. More dystopia and dark futures with technology and corporate control that, while nowhere near reality, still could.

Geostorm (2017)

Geostorm It was a disaster movie which ended up being a disaster in cinemas. Despite generating a massive amount of money, it was considered a failure that even cost his studio several million, in addition to receiving bad reviews, and no wonder the reason once we see the plot, which is the same as any other. disaster tape only now with more lack of logic and some laughs that do not exactly come from the humor of the play.

Blade Runner Black Out 2022 (2017)

This is not a movie, however it is worth adding due to its importance within the canon of Blade runner, which serves as a prequel to 2049, explaining how the blackout occurred that wiped out all the stored information of humanity, and the impact it has on the events we see on the tape. Created in the form of an anime, it is accompanied by two other called 2036: Nexus Dawn Y 2048: Nowhere to Run.

In addition to these tapes there are some from the past that also involve 2022 in different ways, among them are Alien intruder (a terrible science of sci-fi), Among the shadows (a vampire and werewolf tape with Lindsay Lohan), Time runner (rare work with Mark Hamill), between various ways. Also, the year is a bit relevant for some elements of the tapes The purge Y The Purge: Election Year.