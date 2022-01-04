More and more united! They confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Christmas together

U.S-. After much waiting from fans of Bennifer 2.0Finally, a source close to the couple confirmed that they spent the Christmas weekend together and as a family. Previously the artists enjoyed the Thanksgiving Day as a whole, and according to testimonies, Jennifer Lopez She hoped to spend Christmas with her loved one and create new traditions.

According to a source close to the actor, during Christmas Eve Ben affleck spent time in The Angels with his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and his son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer garner. The next day the director celebrated Christmas with Lopez, their children and their mother. The singer shares twins Max and Emme, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“It was a pretty quiet vacation for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall, ”added the source. Affleck Y Lopez rekindled their romance in April 2021 before going official for Instagram in July when they spent the singer’s birthday on vacation on a yacht. According to witnesses from that time, artists “are in it for the long haul.”

Christmas and Thanksgiving are not the first holidays to Bennifer 2.0 he has been celebrating since he was a couple again. In Halloween, Garner was seen in Malibu meeting with Affleck, Lopez and the children to go trick or treating. “They all get along and the focus is always on the children. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween, “said a source.

In addition, the source added that both the children of Lopez Like the ones of Affleck “They are friends and they wanted to go trick or treating together. It made everyone feel like they were going well together. ” It is not yet known if the singer and the actor spent the New Year together or separately, however, since they returned they have not stopped showing very much in love with each other, and some sources even confirmed that they have spoken of marriage.