Millennium bug returns: 2022 starts with mail problems for Microsoft Exchange users

Christened Y2K22, the flaw prevented the delivery of emails on January 1. Messages got stuck in server queues, but the problem has now been resolved.

Microsoft Exchange users started the New Year with mailboxes emptier than expected. As of January 1, 2022, the sending of emails was affected by an error that left messages stuck in the queue of the system servers due to the date conversion problem in the service’s internal antivirus.

The fault was christened Y2K22, in the name of the millennium mistake (Y2K) that caused damage to computer systems worldwide in 2000, and has already been fixed by the Microsoft team. The specialists detailed in a statement that it was not a security problem, or the scanning of the ‘malware’, but only a failure related to the change of year.

For everyone who encountered the bugs in the 2016 and 2019 Exchange event log, such as 5300 and 1106, the company created a special ‘script’ that needs to be downloaded and also explained how to manually resolve the issue.

Millennium bug

A similar problem affected the world in 2000, when the configurations of the old programs developed in the 20th century still used only two digits to process dates, which assumed that the year after 1999, which was listed in systems at the time as ’99’, could be interpreted as ‘1900’, following the logic that after 99 comes 00.

Thanks to the timely detection of the failure, many were in time to introduce the necessary changes in the systems and avoid the problems, and when January 1, 2000 arrived, no chaos was unleashed because of Y2K. However, in different countries there were minor incidents mainly related to the use of outdated systems that had not been updated.

Likewise, problems were reported with the functioning of the web pages that interpreted the date incorrectly, the parking meters and the credit cards, among others. In the US, computers stopped processing information from certain spy satellites, while in Japan the equipment for monitoring radiation levels at the Ishikawa nuclear power plant failed, although, according to local authorities, the incident did not lead to risks to the population.

Probably the most serious consequences of the millennium error were suffered by 154 pregnant women from Sheffield (UK), who received incorrect advice on the chances of their babies being born with Down syndrome due to a miscalculation in the system that misinterpreted their age. As a result, two women miscarried and four women who were considered to be in the low-risk group had children with Down syndrome.