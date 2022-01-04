Michael Keaton left Batman for Joel Schumacher

Actor Michael Keaton explains why he stopped being Batman and blames Joel Schumacher for the choice he made in his day

Michael keaton marked a whole generation as Batman. For many, he remains the ultimate Dark Knight, despite having seen Christian Bale and Ben Affleck later. And soon to Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated The batman.

Batman (1989) and Batman returns (1992), both from Tim Burton, were key to the character’s modern establishment in theaters. However, things got complicated with the arrival of Joel schumacher to the franchise. And that’s why Michael Keaton gave up on Batman forever (nineteen ninety five).

His witness was picked up by Val Kilmer, but we never learned what the real reasons were that Keaton abandoned his role as Bruce Wayne. Now, years later, the actor has come out and talked about them. We tell you what he said!

“Have you read any comics?” Keaton asked Schumacher

«It was always Bruce Wayne, never Batman«. That was what attracted Keaton to those early movies. But why didn’t he continue? «I told Joel Schumacher that I couldn’t do it. After a few meetings where I kept trying to streamline the process and hopefully convince him not to go in that direction, I saw that he wasn’t going to give in on his day.«, Explained the actor in the podcast The Backstage

«I remember a time when I walked away saying, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do this.’ The director replied: ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and so sad.’ And I replied, ‘Wait a minute, you know how this guy became Batman? Have you read any comics? I mean… It’s pretty simple. ‘“Michael Keaton recalled, adding that he was not trying to attack a deceased filmmaker, it was just a simple anecdote.

This year we will see the legendary actor again wearing the Gotham Bat cape. Will do it in the movie The Flash And maybe hopefully we’ll continue to see him as Batgirl’s mentor in the DCEU.