Michael Keaton blames Joel Schumacher for his departure as Batman: “Have you read any comics?”

Michael keaton, the famous actor who gave life to the first Batman film in 1989 with the original adaptation of Tim Burton, he will soon return with his famous version of the Dark Knight in The Flash, the film that promises to turn the DCEU upside down, also fulfilling the dream of many fans who hoped to see Keaton’s Batman in action again. But why did the actor leave the role after Batman returns 1992, also with Tim Burton behind the scenes? Michael Keaton has been sincere and has pointed directly to the late filmmaker Joel schumacher and his particular vision of the Gotham vigilante.

Michael Keaton did not want to continue with Batman Forever

Thus, according to Michael Keaton, “it was always Bruce Wayne, never Batman”, which attracted the actor to the role, something that exploded in the first two Tim Burton films. After the filmmaker left for a third installment, the director arrived Joel schumacher to be in charge of Batman forever along with your new and peculiar vision of the character. “I told Joel Schumacher that I couldn’t do it. After a few meetings where I kept trying to streamline the process and hopefully convince him not to go in that direction, I saw that he was not going to give in, ”explained Michael Keaton.

“I remember a time when I walked away saying, ‘Oh my God, I can not do this‘. The director replied: ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and so sad.’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute, you know how this guy became Batman? Have you read any comics? I mean … It’s pretty simple, ‘”Keaton concludes, explaining that he left the project because of such abysmal creative differences Between both. And then it came Val kilmer; and then George Clooney. And the rest is history.

Be that as it may, the Batman of Michael keaton will return in The Flash in a key role for the future of the DC universe in the cinema, along with what seems like the farewell to Ben affleck of his own version of Batman.

Source | Screen rant