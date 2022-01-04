Michael Gallup tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee

Without Gallup, the Cowboys would suffer a sensitive loss in their receiving corps heading into the NFL playoffs.

Tests confirmed that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee, a source told Adam schefter from ESPN Monday.

Gallup, who received the results of his MRI on Monday, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals and left AT&T Stadium on crutches. His left knee appeared to buckle as he turned to catch a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

Michael Gallup at the time of the knee injury. Getty

Gallup, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, had 35 receptions for 445 yards and 2 touchdowns as a receiver alongside Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. He missed seven games after suffering a calf injury in the first game of the season.

Cedrick Wilson replaced Gallup after Sunday’s injury and caught six passes for 35 yards and a score, and also threw a 31-yard pass to Tony Pollard.

ESPN’s Todd Archer contributed to this report.