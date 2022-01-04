MEL GIBSON, FROM BEING THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE TO CANCELLATION FOR VIOLENT

When he was cast as the first “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine in 1985, the actor represented a new masculinity: tough and strong, but funny and cuddly. In real life, on the other hand, he showed himself as an anti-Semite, misogynist and homophobic. Why do you think he will go to heaven?

“My God! He’s the sexiest guy alive! ” Nobody remembers who pronounced the phrase in a cover production of People magazine, with Mel Gibson as the protagonist, in 1985. The actor was in full success of the Mad Max saga, he was 29 years old, he was a handsome man, and his eyes were bluer than he’d seen Hollywood in a long time: they compared him to Steve McQueen, Clark Gable, and Humphrey Bogart, the kind of man who could protect, enamor, and make people laugh, without losing a battle trying.

Nobody remembers either the editor who got his Sexiest Man Alive right on the cover title and thus inaugurated the tradition of choosing the sexiest living man on Earth every year.

In the Australian interview – one of the three nationalities of the actor born on January 3, 1956 in New York, raised in Sydney and son of Irish – People journalist David Wallace takes note of Gibson’s usual humor out of fiction: he complains that he doesn’t want to do the talking (and not even the movie he’s making!), smokes a pack of cigarettes a day, and sneaks six cans of beer, all the while telling him the story of his traditional childhood in charge of the Christian priests of the school St Leo’s, in the Australian coast.

The character he sold in his movies was there, but there was a truth that no one wanted to read between the lines then: the sexiest guy on the planet was a drunk. It’s true: no one could have known then either that, over time, the quintessential male beauty would be transformed into a machine for attacking minorities.

Racist, misogynist, violent, homophobic and anti-Semitic, the protagonist of Mortal Weapon (1987) today could be named as the most offensive man alive. However, when People first named him Sexiest man alive, his record was still clean. Perhaps, as in the action classics where he defused bombs so many times before they exploded, it was only a matter of time. But there was no one who could defuse the bomb of his personality.

Box office events followed, one after another, including Hamlet (1990) and Braveheart (1995), both from his production company ICON, with which he made his directorial debut in 1993, with The Man Without a Face. Based on the epic portrait of Scottish national hero William Wallace, Braveheart established him as a filmmaker: it won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Until the early 2000s, he starred in ten films that grossed at least $ 100 million each, in the United States alone: ​​he had entered the Hollywood circle of the elect. He was a superstar. He had already begun to show what some would not hesitate to describe as bipolar: the calm of his faith and the low profile of his family life with Robyn Moore – whom he married in 1980 after a long courtship, with whom he had seven children; Hannah, 41, and then six boys, Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo, and Thomas. Or from deep loyalty to his friends Danny Glover and Robert Downey Jr. to the fury of his outbursts in public.