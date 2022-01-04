Matt Damon stars in ‘A Matter of Blood’: “I’m the actor who didn’t make ‘Avatar'”

Matt Damon transforms in ‘A Matter of Blood’ into a southern bully on a mission to prove the innocence of his daughter, who is serving a sentence in a French prison. The actor notes that Tom McCarthy’s film (‘Spotlight’) is “what we perceive of America today” and expresses his gratitude to French co-writers Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré for offering a more objective perspective on the United States. If Damon had been told when he was a child that he was going to give a master class in Cannes, he would probably have laughed, not for nothing he grew up in Cambridge, in the poor city near Boston, where surviving on the streets was not an easy task. Willing to change his life, he enrolled in a theater course and there he met his best friend, Ben Affleck. Today, at 50 years old, he is a multifaceted actor, director and screenwriter, who likes literature, speaking Spanish and taking care of his three daughters.

– ‘Question of blood’ was received with an ovation in Cannes.

When you work with great actors, you always end up with a good movie. I have daughters and I can see myself in the skin of the character. Since I was a father, I have opened myself as a person, I no longer need to demand so much of myself. A father always loves his children and a son always loves his parents, but in this story, the two are estranged in their own way.

–The film recalls the case of Amanda Knox.

“For a time I was fascinated with that case.” My curiosity served as my initial inspiration. The origin of the premise is that of a father and daughter struggling against their strained relationship. The character comes from a very culturally specific place that many will recognize, because he falls into the stereotype of the Donald Trump voter.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Question of blood’.



– How do you understand this character?

–He is a tough guy, from Oklahoma, muscular, strong, like many there, with great vitality and many personal values. When he moves to France in search of a new lead that can exonerate his daughter, little by little he is transformed.

– Do you think that movie theaters will recover from the situation they are experiencing due to the pandemic?

–I was moved to see how everyone applauded each film in Cannes. That’s a reminder of why we do this and why we meet in a movie theater. The applause moved me to tears. I could not resist crying during the premiere and let the emotions accumulated during a pandemic take away my beloved cinema. He wouldn’t have appreciated it so much if he hadn’t been through the confinement. I want to look to the future with optimism, because there is nothing more wonderful than being in a room with a thousand people as moved by what you are seeing.

A lucky man



“He’s one of the few actors who never causes a scandal.”

–I pay a lot of people to criticize me every day and not let me believe it, ha ha. I think I was very lucky to fall in love with a woman who doesn’t work in the entertainment industry. It is she (the Argentine Luciana Barroso) who keeps me standing in the real world. In Hollywood there is a huge voracity to feed the ego, what sells is sex and scandal.

– Have you regretted any movie?

-I’m the actor who did not make ‘Avatar’, imagine if I regret it. The truth is that I could not travel to New Zealand and I wanted to work with a visionary like James Cameron. I also had to go from making ‘The Fighter’ and Christian Bale crossed paths at the destination.

“So you believe in fate?”

–It seems to me that sometimes fortune is on our side, but, at other times, the decisions we make are the ones that influence your life.

Matt Damn and Lilou Siauvaud in ‘A Matter of Blood’. A hero of Trump’s America in the cinematic Marseille

OSKAR BELATEGUI Redemption and justice. This is what the protagonist of ‘A Question of Blood’ is looking for, a rude operator of an American oil platform who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder that he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his innocence. Damon gets into the shoes of a lonely man with a troubled past. Without knowing anyone, without speaking the language and with the distrust of his own daughter, whom he already failed in the past, the character will embark on a crusade that will take him to the darkest corners of Marseille in search of answers. Tom McCarthy, director of the magnificent ‘Spotlight’, was inspired by authors such as Andrea Camilleri and Jean-Claude Izzo to write a story that takes place in a European port city. When he was clear about the scenario – the film Marseille – he wanted to reinvent the prototypical American hero in the days of Trump. “The US had taken an alarming turn towards populism and Americans were increasingly alienated, not only from each other, but also from the rest of the world,” laments the director. “That reality was a shock that provided a new perspective on the character’s journey abroad, in which he desperately tries to orient himself in a different culture, language and judicial system to save his only daughter.”

– Do you live thinking about the future?

“Yes, of course, like everyone else, but that doesn’t mean I have a crystal ball.” I enjoy the present. I know it’s not easy, but I feel like all my life I’ve been looking to the future, and now I’m slowing down, because life is going too fast. When I was a teenager I realized that I was not going to be a professional athlete, so I stopped worrying about age. I am a very lucky man.

-His mother raised him with progressive ideas

-Yes. The greater the economic divide in the world, the more protected those with money will be for fear of harm. The public school system in America was created to break down barriers and for a long time it worked very well because it helped promote citizenship, but now children who are born privileged go to private schools outside the system and that automatically begins the cycle of building. walls around.

–What makes you choose a project?

-Director. I work based on who is directing the film.

“Are you planning to work with Ben Affleck again?”

-We are talking about doing various things. He wants to direct and so do I. We want to produce and continue acting, between the two of us we can generate good material. We needed to be together to get back to work.