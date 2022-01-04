Marzhe Ponce de León delighted with her faithful follower

Mexico.- Marzhe Ponce de Leon She has always been characterized by being direct in her publications but now she reached a point where she shattered the hearts of her fans and that is that she revealed who her love belongs to 100% and it is not about any man since the most fortunate is your pet, your astro dog, whom he calls his fan number 1 since it is always the first to see it and the last to do so.

Via Instagram Marzhe Ponce de León shared the clearest evidence that Astro is the owner of his huge heart. The image shows the beautiful model doing what she does best, such as transmitting her beauty through poses, while in the lower part of the photo you can see Astro who, without taking his eyes off her, fulfills her purpose, caring and admire your life partner.

“I have an admirer who is always in the front row”, were the words of Marzhe Ponce de León to highlight his great relationship with his pet. Then in a second photo she no longer appears but that one is more dedicated to repairing a little the hearts of her other loyal followers on social networks who are also aware of her 24/7 but each one from the distance of their homes.

Read more: Sommer Ray dazzles his loyal fans with a photo in an orange swimsuit

Astro the most envied dog on social networks | Photo: Instagram Marzhe Ponce de León

And it is not the only photo in which Marzhe Ponce de León and Astro have the center of attention, there are endless of them, training, dancing, modeling, resting and even in the Christmas themes of a few days ago the 4-legged friend He stole the show and generated the envy of many in power, the closest thing to the influencer that happened is one of the biggest dreams of the networks.

Marzhe Ponce de León now in 2022 with new goals and new paths awaits his other loyal fans Keep supporting her and to ensure that she has already given you her first surprises of the year with some videos and photos on her two Instagram accounts, Twitter and where there is much more to see on her private platforms that are the most requested.