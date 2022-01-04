Mark Wahlberg refused to do a graphic sex scene in ‘Broken City’ because of his wife

Many actors have many stories that involve awkward sex scenes. Transformers star Mark Wahlberg is no exception. In fact, Wahlberg once refused to do a sex scene in the 2013 thriller. Broken city out of respect for his wife. However, to leave the scene he had to make an awkward compromise.

Iliza Shlesinger admitted it was stressful doing love scenes with Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg | Michael Reaves / Getty Images

How actors feel about making love on screen varies from person to person. But for comedian Iiliza Shlesinger, she couldn’t help but feel nervous when she became involved with the Boogie nights star. About The Late Late Show with James Corden, Shlesinger described her harrowing experience making out with the veteran actor in Peter Berg. Confidential Spenser.

▶“Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/L11QTC5L6Ys?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; self-reproduction; writing clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture «allowfullscreen>

“I was nervous going in, nervous during that. I don’t know if you knew how nervous I was, ”Shlesinger told Mark Wahlberg. “There is no school on how to have sex with a great movie star in front of the camera.”

In the middle of the scene, Shlesinger sought comfort from Wahlberg to help her during the shot.

“I asked you for a hug in the middle, because I had to connect with you and I was so terrified,” continued Shlesinger. “You can’t enjoy it too much because you’re still a professional, but it’s still what it is.”

However, although Wahlberg had no trouble making a love scene for Spenser Confidential, it was a different story for Broken city.

Mark Wahlberg once refused to do a graphic sex scene because of his wife

Mark Wahlberg has occasionally spoken about how his wife, Rhea Durham, doesn’t want him to do sex scenes. Because of this, Wahlberg generally avoids indulging in more obscene content if he can help it.

“If it has something to do with kissing someone my wife is not going to like it, so I will fight to cut it,” Wahlberg told WENN (via Contact Music). “Those are the most important issues. Usually, I try to choose my battles wisely.

Because of this, Wahlberg tried to convince Broken city director Allen Hughes to skip a love scene. But doing so came at a cost to The event star.

“There’s a love scene in the movie I’m shooting right now (Broken City) that’s very graphic and I’m like, ‘I really don’t want to do that,” shared Wahlberg.

He later revealed the humiliating compromise he had to make in order to cut the scene.

“She (her on-screen love interest) is playing an actress and she’s having this really rough sex scene that she shoots in the movie and she’s not telling me about it,” Wahlberg said. “And then I see him in the theater and I have a big problem with that because I play a former cop who is a private investigator investigating the mayor of New York City. And obviously I miss that scene, but then my commitment was to be naked in the scene only after she’s gone. I still had to be butt naked for six hours, but it wasn’t with someone else! «

How did Mark Wahlberg meet his wife Rhea Durham?

According to People, he met his wife, model Rhea Durham, while promoting a movie.

“We met in New York City, while doing a press conference. I asked her if she wanted to go out with me and she said yes. Then I asked him if he wanted to come to church with me the next morning and he said yes again. So that was our first date: St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, ”Wahlberg said.

Mark Wahlberg confided that shortly after the first date, he knew Durham was the one. The two have been married since 2009 and have been together ever since.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Served Only 45 Days After Being Charged With Attempted Murder