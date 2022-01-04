Mark Wahlberg refused to do a graphic sex scene in ‘Broken City’ because of his wife

Many actors have many stories that involve awkward sex scenes. Transformers star Mark Wahlberg is no exception. In fact, Wahlberg once refused to do a sex scene in the 2013 thriller. Broken city out of respect for his wife. However, to leave the scene he had to make an awkward compromise.

Iliza Shlesinger admitted it was stressful doing love scenes with Mark Wahlberg

How actors feel about making love on screen varies from person to person. But for comedian Iiliza Shlesinger, she couldn’t help but feel nervous when she became involved with the Boogie nights star. About The Late Late Show with James Corden, Shlesinger described her harrowing experience making out with the veteran actor in Peter Berg. Confidential Spenser.

