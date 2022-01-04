Marilyn Pupo celebrates 50 years of acting career starring in theater

Embracing a theater project with the same energy and enthusiasm that you did 50 years It is the only formula that veteran actress Marilyn Pupo knows when accepting the characterization of the character of “Florence Foster Jenkins” in the play “The worst singer in the world.”

The actress, who draws a smile whenever she speaks or ends up with a shrill laugh, feels full and happy to address one of the most complex and challenging characters in her extensive acting career. On February 12, 2022, Pupo will premiere the play “The worst singer in the world”, an adaptation for the Santurce Fine Arts Center.

Beyond the characterization that includes dramatic and comic scenes, Pupo approaches one of the stages of her life that made her very happy and that allowed her to reach another audience, distant from the followers who knew her in the golden age of the Puerto Rican television, 1970s, for his performances in novels and theatrical works.

The Cuban actress returns to sing in the theater after two pandemic years and this time it will be opera. Pupo, who has three record productions and was also the composer of the hit “Soy antillana”, popularized by the late star Celia Cruz, has to perform live again and all you have to do is pronounce it to know how excited she is to sing and perform in a stage.

“This is one of the most important pieces that I have had to do in my career. It’s exciting and I’m grateful to the universe, to God, and to the producers that they allow me to be in this play. A film was made of this play and starred Meryl Streep. That in itself is an honor and pride. It is challenging for me, because there is nothing that is not top quality. I have to sing three parts of operas. Adele’s Song from Strauss, Aria from the Queen of the Night of Mozart and Carmen by (Georges) Bizet. I have to sing them in German, imagine I have never sung, nor have I spoken in German ”, said the actress with a laugh, who, as part of the preparation, takes singing lessons with Hilda Ramos.

Pupo explained that the piece is inspired by the life of the soprano Florence Foster Jenkins, who was a renowned opera singer of the last century. The funny thing is that she became famous not for her talent, but for how out of tune she was and despite that, people adored her. She was a young woman from a millionaire family. The singer died in 1944.

“He sang badly, he was always out of tune, but he exercised extreme admiration in the audience. She had many admirers and they didn’t know she was going to see her because she was going to laugh or that they were going to thank her, because she was a good woman. She was so convinced that she was doing it well that the same certainty she had was conveyed to the public. There were people who despised her, but she triumphed and filled the entire Carnegie Hall ”, said the actress.

Pupo will not be alone in the staging, since a first-rate cast will accompany her. It is about Braulio Castillo, Sara Jarque, Yamaris Latorre and Jasond Calderón, under the direction of Gilberto Valenzuela.

The declaimer also clarified that the play, although it has dramatic scenes, “people are going to laugh a lot”, since in the rehearsals they have carried out, there is plenty of laughter. The artist clarified that in the midst of all the situations that are experienced in the country, laughter is a balm

Pupo described the opportunity to star in a play at his age and with years of experience as a gift sent to him by his late husband Eduardo Penedo “from heaven.” Penedo passed away in March of this year and for the actress there have been very hard months in her process of accepting a new reality by not physically having her life partner.

Since March, the artist has worked through her grieving process, accepting that there are good days and others of deep pain.

“The special dates have been strong and sad. First birthday of mine, first Thanksgiving, first anniversary, first Christmas and first everything that I am without him after more than 30 years. There are days when I have a great time and suddenly an emotional kick comes and knocks me down. After 50 years this opportunity is being presented at my age in the theater that I can star in and no matter the wrinkles it is a fortune. They are going to put a filling to see me chubby. So I don’t have to diet, ”he revealed.

“I think this job opportunity was sent to me from heaven, because he knows I need it. I am very grateful, ”she added.

Grateful for her exemplary acting career

Reflecting on her 50-year history, the first word that pops into her mind is “grateful.” Pupo is a versatile artist. He has developed successfully in acting, singing, composition, animation, production, and declamation. He recognizes that choosing one facet is impossible, because he imparts a lot of passion to all of them.

“When thinking about my career, I must be grateful to the universe and to Puerto Rico that they have allowed me to work on something that I am passionate about and that has made me very happy that it has given me many satisfactions, but above all that it has allowed me to be in contact with the public. I adore people and what I like the most is to awaken their emotions in giving my love. I feel that they reciprocate me and I feel the love of the people as deep as if they were my family. I never thought I was going to be an artist. As a child I did not have that dream, what I did have was artistic inclinations. Since she was little she wrote poems, but she didn’t say she was going to be an artist. Life was taking me along paths that opened doors that I opened. Grateful with the blessing of God that he gave me a talent ”, she specified.

Pupo does not consider retirement and for now it is not a topic of daily conversation either. As opportunities arise, she will be ready to surrender “with the same nerves as the first day.”