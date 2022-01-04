Marcos Menaldo, Deportivo Marquense player, dies

The 25-year-old footballer was recently champion of the First Division with the Deportivo Marquense team

Marcos Menaldo passed away on January 3, 2021 Deportivo Marquense

SAN MARCOS – Deportivo Marquense received terrible news on the morning of January 3 at the start of training for the 2022 Clausura Tournament. The footballer Marcos Menaldo The 25-year-old fainted during practice and after being transferred to a care center near the sports arena, his death was reported.

This was confirmed by a Deportivo Marquense leader to ESPN Digital. According to the report, it was a cardiac arrest. Menaldo had recently been crowned champion of the First Division (Liga de Ascenso) and was a native of the department of San Marcos.

“One does not come out of astonishment. A young, dynamic and jovial person, this happens to him. It is quite strong and shocking because you lose not only a player, you lose a friend. God has his plans and his purposes, but unfortunately we have the death. It was around 11:00 hours that they called me to inform me that Marcos had fainted in training and they transferred him to the assistance center where they did everything possible, but unfortunately the death was confirmed, “said engineer Hernán Maldonado, president of Deportivo Marquense.

𝐅𝐔𝐓𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀 𝐃𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐈Ó É𝐒𝐓𝐄 𝐃Í𝐀.

Marcos Menaldo, a member of Marquense, ceased to exist as a result of a heart attack, the team trained and the footballer fainted, unfortunately he passed away. pic.twitter.com/Kq7RATsVhl – First Division Soccer (@DivisionLiga) January 3, 2022

The Deportivo Marquene It is directed by Joaquín Álvarez and after winning the Tonrneo Apertura 2021 title, they won the right to fight for promotion to the National League at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Marcos Menaldo worked as a central defender and joined Deportivo Marquense in 2018 after a stint in Spain. He began his training in the San Marcos team and had the opportunity to wear yellow and green in the promotion category.