Marco Fabián asks Chivas for an opportunity: I come with a lot of desire

Wishes of Marco Fabian to return to the activity in Liga MX They give you the guideline to ensure that your experience is a guarantee of effectiveness on the court and although Chivas from Guadalajara, Apparently he does not have it in his sights, it would be a good reinforcement because the attacker is free and can negotiate with any team.

The Mexican footballer had a brief stint at Juárez FC and stayed for six months without playing, so Fabián considers that he is mature enough to return to the fields and hopes that an opportunity will materialize, because being the owner of his letter and without interest in receiving a stratospheric salary, immediately enter the orbit of a Sacred Flock that is having financial problems to add new faces to its workforce.

Fabian He was on Fox Sports where he spoke about his future, stating that what he is least interested in at this point in his career is money, since he only has the desire to return to the courts to show that he is still at a good level and thereby contribute his qualities to the team that gives him an opportunity. It should be remembered that the Mexican World Cup had already sought a rapprochement with Guadalajara a few months ago, but the leadership considered that it was not a player that at the time they could need.

“Totally (I would sacrifice money). That’s where the desire I have to go back to football comes in. I’ve been in talks. The commitment that I have to return to play concerns all aspects. (Being a free player) is a privilege that I have never had before in my career. Hoy today I am totally free, They don’t have to pay a peso for me and the salary situation today is not my priority. The money I put aside ”.

“If I retire or if I continue in football, (well) I think there is Mbow for a while. I come with a lot of desire, to return to eat the field, whatever lies ahead. Today I am close, I am in talks, hopefully you can see Marco Fabian again enjoy what I like to do the most is play soccer. I disappeared from the networks these six months, reflecting on many things because since my debut I had not stopped playing at no time, but everything happens for a reason and today I am here “, fthat part of what he explained Marco Fabián de la Mora.