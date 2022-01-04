Lucía Rivera practices the same detox as Gisele Bündchen

In 2021 the tendency to show a less retouched image on social media and took shape through photos in which the celebrities they posed without makeup to the delight of his fans, who felt much more identified with their idols and stopped comparing themselves with impossible ideals of perfection. This movement in pursuit of real beauty came just in time to combat problems such as “selfie dysmorphia”, a condition born in the 21st century that causes those who suffer from it to feel the need to retouch their features so that they resemble those that they get virtual filters. As the next chapter to this new way of relating to the networks, Lucía Rivera has just revealed that the reason why it has reduced its presence in this type of media is to combat anxiety causing this overexposure.

VIEW GALLERY





-Sara Sampaio, from supermodel to advocate of royal beauty

The digital detox recommended by the ‘celebrities’

Lucía Rivera has started the year by having an open conversation with her fans, who she has proposed asking her what they want. Knowing the reason why it is less and less present in the networks has been one of the first doubts that have been thrown at her, to which the model has answered: “I took off many hours of the day and lived a parallel reality. Besides, my job imposed it on me and it greatly increased my anxiety”, has acknowledged to his followers about a problem that has also suffered other celebrities like singer Shawn Mendes or Selena Gomez. This last told us in an interview for FASHION the importance he gave to digital detox to maintain good mental health: “Social networks are an optimized reel and, when you are not feeling at your best, it is easy to fall into comparisons. Something that has been very useful for my own Mental health is giving myself time to disconnect, run away from social media and focus on myself. ”

As a counterpoint to virtual overexposure, Lucía Rivera also He has shared with his fans what are the goals that he has set for 2022, among those who take care of themselves both inside and out occupy a main role: “The main one is Traveling, working outside. Writing. Studying. Doing sports. Going to therapy. Enjoying my work in a healthy way”, the model lists about the goals that she wants to achieve this year that begins and that joins the digital detox that Gisele Bündchen already practiced in 2021.

VIEW GALLERY





-The mind-blowing image that predicts how Gisele Bündchen will age

Gisele Bündchen and her trick to disconnect

Like Lucía Rivera or Selena Gomez, Gisele Bündchen has also spoken with her fans about the importance of living in the present and how she achieved it in the celebration of her 41st birthday: “I wanted to give myself a special gift and I went to stop by. some time immersed in nature. Not having an internet connection for the last few days has been awesome! It has given me a lot of clarity, inspiration and joy “, assured the model at the end of July.

The Brazilian also uses the networks to share with her followers some of her tricks to achieve peace of mind through practices she performs every day: “Most of the time we do not realize that we are burned until we are completely drained. -mentally, emotionally and physically. Definitely, I don’t feel good when I’m like this and that’s why I try to find time to recharge on a daily basis, be it meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or giving me a moment to breathe deeply. ”





