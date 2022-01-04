L’Oréal makes a firm footing at CES with its Colorsonic, the device that promises to color hair just by passing it over

At the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), it’s not all monitors or NFTs. There’s also room for smart “combs” to paint hair, and that’s the idea that L’Oréal is pursuing with Colorsonic, a tinting device to apply without going to the salon.





Colorsonic is actually a handheld dispenser that has a nozzle for applying hair dye. After the nozzle, bristles slide in a zigzag pattern at a rate of 300 times per second, so even distribution of the dye should be ensured.

40 shades to choose from

Colorsonic will work with reusable cartridges of which there will be 40 shades to choose from. Inside the device the dye is mixed with an oxidizing cream so that the pigment adheres to the hair. According to L’Oréal, Colorsonic takes care to apply the right amount of the mixture to all parts so that there is no oversaturation, any unexpected leaks or drips.

Once the application is finished, the hair can be rinsed 30 minutes later.

To consider is only the issue that Colorsonic can not make discolorations, so for colors that first need to be bleached, it will be necessary to do the “old-fashioned” process, before using Colorsonic. The other issue to take into account is that the company has not released a single price for the device, nor the total cost or the cost of the mixtures that will be used in the coloring process.

If all goes well, Colorsonic will go on sale sometime next year, in 2023.