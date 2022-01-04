Ligue 1: Mbapp starts the year in style

PSG did not need to force the machine to reach the knockout stages of the Coupe de France by beating Vannes 0-4. Mauricio Pochettino lined up an eleven full of substitutes well covered by Donnarumma, Verratti and Mbapp and with a double Spanish presence: Simons and Herrera.

The game was a monologue of PSG both in possession of the ball and in shots on goal. In the first half he only pierced the goal of Vannes once in a header from Kimpembe that brand-free took advantage of a crner taken out by Mendes.

In the second half, PSG extended their advantage after a long pass from Kimpembe that he did not miss. Mbapp at minute 59 to overcome the defense in speed and not forgive in the hand-to-hand against the Vannes goalkeeper.

The best of the game was about to reach 71 ‘. Verratti steals a ball in the center of the field, combines with Simons and the Spaniard filters a perfect pass that takes advantage Mbapp to send the ball to the squad with a spectacular right hand.

Mbapp’s display closed with a perfect wall with dina (minute 77) scoring at pleasure after overflowing the defense and the Vannes goalkeeper.

Ninth game in which Mbapp scores three or more goals. The seven has in his career two pkers (one with France and one with PSG), a triplet with Monaco and there are already six more with PSG. Kylian marks his goal 200 as a professional: 149 with PSG, 27 with Monaco and 24 with France.

PSG’s rival in the round of 16 will be the Nantes, which also disposed of the modest Vitre without problems.

Photos: Reuters

