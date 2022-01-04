License plate exchange will allow investment in public works, health, education and social welfare: Bedolla

• Motorists can obtain discounts of up to 80% in the renewal of license plates

Morelia, Michoacán, January 3, 2022.- Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla reported that the more than 1,400 million pesos that could be raised with the exchange of license plates in Michoacán, will be invested in road infrastructure, purchase of medicines, programs of Well-being, support to the Michoacan University and the Michoacan countryside.

In a weekly press conference, the president specified that 611 million pesos are projected from that economic bag for road rehabilitation, which will also reactivate the economy, since they will create jobs, reduce social lags and give greater security to citizens.

He added that 430 million pesos are contemplated to supply medicines and supplies to public sector hospitals and thus improve patient care, in addition to 195 million pesos in additional resources for the Michoacan University, in order to ensure its operation at the close. from 2022.

He indicated that 100 million pesos will also be allocated to pension programs for people with disabilities over 30 years of age, and for families who care for children with cancer, both actions proposed by the state for execution this year.

“We will have a solidarity collection where the resources that enter the state for the renewal of plates will be invested to reactivate the economy; that is, citizens will contribute to the development of the state, but they will see the return of their money in public investments and government actions in favor of the population, ”Ramírez Bedolla pointed out.

The license plate exchange began this Monday, January 3 with about 20 thousand sheets available, and to support citizens, discounts will be offered to taxpayers, in such a way that if they carry out the process during January they will be able to save up to 80% of the value of replacement.