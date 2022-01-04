Leonardo DiCaprio outbid as Domingo Zapata’s painting sells for $ 1 million

Ads

More on: domingo zapata Artist Domingo Zapata working on a possible broadcast show Artist Domingo Zapata jokes about Pope Francis’ painting skills Artist Domingo Zapata confronted his fear of heights with a daring Times Square mural Domingo Zapata adds Times Square billboards to the repertoire

A Domingo Zapata painting sold for more than $ 1 million in St. Barts, beating even Leonardo DiCaprio’s bids for the piece.

Zapata’s artwork “Mona Lisa Bull Fighter” sold for € 900,000 at a UNICEF event attended by a host of stars and wealthy powerful players.

After a heated bidding war overseen by Sotheby’s, the piece sold for a total of $ 1,027,000, sold to an anonymous American collector.

The Spanish artist Zapata wrote on Instagram: “A new auction record for my career that will now be 100 [percent] donated to help children in need!

“Thank you God for giving me the opportunity to help others with my work!”

A source said DiCaprio, an avid art collector who had previously purchased some of Zapata’s works, bid on the painting but crouched $ 500,000.

Domingo Zapata’s “Mona Lisa Bull Fighter” goes up for auction Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Others who have collected Zapata’s work include Johnny Depp, Goldman Sachs, and George Soros.

Others at the UNICEF Italia x LuisaViaRoma gala, held outdoors in the courtyard of St. Bart’s famous Eden Rock, included Dylan Penn and a host of models like Izabel Goulart and Nina Agdal.

Artist Domingo Zapata and Leonardo DiCaprio attend a Haute Living event together on December 3, 2015 in Miami, Florida. More works from Zapata’s Mona Lisa series can be seen hanging on the wall.Romain Maurice

According to a source, “Tables was going for $ 250,000” for the event, which ended with a performance by Dua Lipa.

Page Six also reported that Fanatics billionaire Michael Rubin was also at the UNICEF gala, with Meek Mill and Lil Baby.

Later, the trio arrived at the after party co-hosted by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol aboard the $ 150 million Vava II yacht, along with DiCaprio, Kygo, Mike Tyson and Dua Lipa.

Ads