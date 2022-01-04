Law of attraction: Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Jay Z decreed their future and achieved success

Maybe you’ve heard it before, the Law of Attraction is widely used todayMany people, famous or not, claim to have practiced it with surprising results. Although there is no way to verify that it really works, thousands of people claim that it is really and completely achievable, as Will Smith, Oprah, Jay Z, among many others.

Let’s start at the beginning, what is the Law of Attraction? in short it is the belief that everything in the universe has a mental origin, believing in the power of the mind to attract situations into our lives that are similar to the vibrations we emit.

Although it can be applied for different purposes, most people have used it primarily to attract financial stability and love. Here we introduce you to successful celebrities who have proven with their life stories that it really works.

The famous actor says that behind his worldwide success is the Law of Attraction. Will has repeatedly shared how he leads his life, ensuring that you need to believe in yourself and feel worthy to manifest what you want.

two. Jim Carrey

The famous comedian has publicly shared his belief in the Law of Attraction and how he used it to lift himself out of poverty and achieve success. In an interview with Oprah, he explained how he used the power of intention and visualization to achieve his success in the film industry and earn his first $ 10 million.

The successful driver and businesswoman is famous for teaching others about the Law of Attraction and how it has changed her life. Oprah ensures that the more you celebrate your life, the more you will receive, making it clear that the most important thing is to be grateful.

The famous singer and producer, Beyoncé’s husband, has shared that her success comes from the power of her thoughts. In several of his concerts he has shared with his fans that he is a faithful believer that each one creates his own luck. The rapper assures that everyone who wants to go far in life has to believe in his talent.

5. Denzel Washington

The Oscar winner has shared his opinion on the Law of Attraction and how we attract things with our minds several times. Whether they are positive or negative emotions, whatever we have in our thoughts, we are going to attract it into our own lives.

Lady Gaga revealed in an interview that thanks to the affirmations she was able to create the life she always wanted. She believes that we all have the ability to be successful and that we all have a superstar within us that we can access.

This famous actor is a faithful believer that you must visualize what you want and you will achieve it, the most important thing being having a goal. The actor claims that he mentioned in an interview that he would one day be “the number one box office star in all of Hollywood,” long before he was famous.