La Nación / They denounce that the police fired tear gas in a Carapeguá bar

Víctor Chávez, owner of a nightclub called Doctor Francia in the city of Carapeguá, in the Paraguarí department, denounces that his clients were affected by tear gas that was allegedly fired by a police officer on the morning of January 1, around at 7:00. The bar is located behind the Fifth Police Station in that city.

The owner of the premises accuses that his clients were affected by a tear gas grenade that was thrown by an off-duty uniformed man during the New Year’s party. The event led to at least 10 affected people being hospitalized.

Also read: IPS Ingavi also reports an increase in consultations for respiratory symptoms

Sánchez demands that it be investigated in depth in order to identify who exactly was responsible, since it would be part of the police establishment. In this sense, the actions of the police force are once again under question. The owner of the bar filed a complaint with the Public Ministry.

“The suspicion points directly to the police. The back of our patio leads directly to the police station. When musicians were going up, they fired tear gas. It is the only place that connects with the police station. Normal people like you and me do not have how to buy this item. Today we file a complaint against unnamed people at the Prosecutor’s Office, ”said Sánchez in contact with“ A punto ”of the GEN channel and Universo 970 AM.

The owner indicated that they are seeking to know the payroll of the police officers who were in the police station on that date. The reason assumes that it was due to the hours in which the New Year’s party was extended. He assured that many women ended up decompensated and transferred to the hospital in the area.

Read more: New York reduces New Year’s celebration in Times Square by omicron