Kylie Jenner and Rosalía are surprised to discover that they are viral on TikTok eint | Shows

Kylie jenner Y Rosalia They have gone viral without trying. The famous discovered that a video of hers was edited and used in TikTok, and reached more than 2 million clips created with his sound. The original piece was recorded by the businesswoman on the second birthday of her first daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2020. She and the singer are shown screaming with excitement as they partied in the extravagant celebration.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker