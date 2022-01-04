Kylie Jenner and Rosalía are surprised to discover that they are viral on TikTok eint | Shows

Kylie jenner Y Rosalia They have gone viral without trying. The famous discovered that a video of hers was edited and used in TikTok, and reached more than 2 million clips created with his sound. The original piece was recorded by the businesswoman on the second birthday of her first daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2020. She and the singer are shown screaming with excitement as they partied in the extravagant celebration.

TikTok users used the audio of the short video and incorporated it into their own, thus they achieved more than 2 million publications. The dynamics of this is that whoever is filming is initially unkempt, while imitating the shout of the famous, and then, to the rhythm of a song, showing makeup and hairstyle.

This was identified by the Instagram profile Eitakylie, which reports Jenner news for fans in Brazil. This account posted Kylie’s original video, followed by some clips they used from the audio on TikTok. Kylie saw this and shared it in stories. “OPD [Oh por Dios]”Wrote the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, tagging the singer.

Rosalía replied the story of Kylie Jenner on her official Instagram profile. “What …”, wrote the interpreter of “Fame”, with laughing emojis.

Rosalía and Kylie Jenner found out through social networks of his viral audio. Photo: Instagram capture

Mixes of celebrity screams went viral on TikTok, and were used for more than 2 million posts. Even Jenner’s nieces, North West and Penelope Disick (daughters of Kim and Kourtney respectively), used the audio in December. Celebrities like Cara Delevinge, Lizzo and Addison Rae they also participated. Between the three they accumulate 37 million reproductions.

Netizens are also surprised that the viral audio was produced by Kylie and Rosalía, even more so considering that the famous ones did not know they were the original creators.