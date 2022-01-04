Kenneth Branagh stars on the cover of Gentleman January

Those fans who approach the cinema as a mere spectator, with no knowledge other than those derived from the momentary enjoyment of each film, without handling names, dates or trajectories, may legitimately be wondering what Kenneth Branagh we are talking about. From the director who in the 90s earned a well-deserved respect for his mastery, and also courage, to bring some of Shakespeare’s most iconic works to the cinema? Who moved a generation still overwhelmed by AIDS and its consequences in Peter’s Friends? From the one who suddenly entered the not always stable ways of superheroes shooting a very profitable Thor? The one who puts himself in the shoes of the self-destructive Swedish detective imagined by the writer Henning Mankell in the series Wallander or in that of the deductive Poirot to unravel the crimes of Agatha Christie? Or perhaps the one who takes advantage of an undeniable comic vision to put himself under Woody Allen’s orders in Celebrity? Curious, by the way –this subsection is worth it–, how the American director invited him to join the project. Please read the attached script and note the role of Lee Simon He began by saying the letter that Allen sent him and that Brenagh himself remembered with laughter, years ago, in a talk before the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) -. When I wrote it I thought there was only one actor who could play it, Alec Baldwin, but he is not available. Then I thought of Mel Gibson, but in the end I decided that you could be the right choice because Lee Simon is essentially a loser. ”

Indeed, in Kenneth Branagh, many Kenneth Branagh coexist, seen what is seen with enough cordiality. It is one of those characters that encyclopedic reviews are forced to define by linking one term after another: director, screenwriter, actor … And, in fact, he is one of the few chosen ones who has been nominated for an Oscar in all three categories – five times in total, although he has not yet achieved any statuettes -: the only foreigner with Roberto Benigni on a list completed by John Cassavetes, Warren Beatty, Clint Eastwood, George Clooney, John Huston, Woody Allen, and Orson Welles.

Belfast (premiere in Spain on January 28) is his last job as a director and, perhaps, the best vehicle to get closer to another Kenneth Branagh, the first, the one who was born in the Irish capital in 1960 and whose, after all , all the others derive. It is, without a doubt, the author’s most personal film, with a clear autobiographical intention. In the summer of 1969: Buddy lives, at the age of nine, a happy childhood surrounded by his parents (Jamie Dorman, the protagonist of 50 shades of gray who seems, at last, to have found a way out of her character) and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander series) and the grandparents that we all want to have (Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds). In streets caressed by the sun, filmed in black and white, fight against imaginary dragons and open your eyes hypnotized before a big screen devouring westerns like Alone in the face of danger or The man who killed Liberty Valance. Until, almost suddenly, reality snaps him out of his reverie: In its environment there is also discontent, popular revolts, riots and an entrenched conflict between Catholics and Protestants that extends throughout the city and through which real heroes and villains also swarm.. Another illustrious citizen of Belfast, Van Morrison, stars in the soundtrack with up to eight of his classic songs and one composed for the occasion.

Branagh won the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival last September for its next premiere Belfast.

Branagh is the second of three children of a Protestant family that owns a cattle farm that moved to Reading (England), precisely when he was 9 years old, to escape the atmosphere of violence that was taking over his native Belfast, “that moment – he said when talking about the film – in which children may have to assume a kind of adult quality for which they were not entirely prepared. “I wanted to go back and shake the hand of that 9-year-old version of myself – he says about the origin of Belfast – and I wanted to understand what my parents had gone through and the incredible sacrifices they made to take a big step in our lives, of which we never speak later; Never”.

When at 15 he saw actor Derek Jacobi playing Hamlet, he decided to be an actor; He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and founded a theater company called Renaissance that sought to renew the English theater scene. It was not the tables, however, that placed him on the international scene, but his versions of Shakespearean plays: Henry V (1989), in which he directed and starred together with Emma Thompson –with whom he married that same year, to become the couple, Ken & Em, proudly adopted by British society, until their official separation in 1995–; Much ado About Nothing (1993), also with whom he was still officially his partner, before embarking on a relationship with fellow actress Helena Bonham Carter; or Hamlet (nineteen ninety six). The role as director and protagonist in the trilogy made Branagh, then still in his thirties, the new strongman of British cinematography, inspiring comparisons with the historical Laurence Olivier or Orson Welles. Why am I so interested in Shakespeare? Because it is life lived to the fullest ”, he has explained on occasion.

In that same prodigious decade, three other works of his as a director, Peter’s friends (1992), Frankenstein by Mary Shelley (1994) and In the raw of the raw winter (1995), and another foray into Shakespeare’s play, in Othello (nineteen ninety five), this time in front of the camera, they confirmed that the comparisons were not exaggerated: the Irishman was capable of doing everything and doing it well. This is what he has done since then, also in Hollywood, opening up to a universe that Woody Allen and Thor have entered, but also Harry Potter or Jack Ryan; that same Hollywood that, they say, is willing to definitively surrender to Branagh at the next Oscars.