Kendall Jenner’s trick to get full lips in seconds

Having lips with volume is a desire that almost all famous women seek, although many of them have resorted to injections or cosmetic procedures, there are many others that achieve a similar effect using only makeup, and Kendall Jenner is an expert in achieving it.

Luckily, this makeup trick isn’t hard to come by, it may take a bit of practice, but nothing that a couple of tries can’t solve. The first and most important thing is to have a lip liner preferably of a very natural or “nude” color.

How to make your lips look fuller with makeup

First you must start by putting makeup on the upper lip, following the natural line starting at the corners, the first three millimeters have to follow the natural line, but as we go up and arching towards the central part of the lip, go painting lightly on the outside of the lips to enlarge and give a greater sensation of volume.

Repeat the process on the side of the lip and mark the central area of ​​the arch slightly above the natural line. For best results, apply a little of liquid highlighter in the central part of the lip.

For the lower part of the lips it is simpler, because here you can go painting on the outside from the corners to the center, since generally the lower lip is thicker than the upper lip and, due to its own shape, the outline will be more discreet.

If we do it correctly and with the right tone you will get a volume effect without looking artificial, just like Kendall Jenner does.

The most important thing when choosing your eyeliner is to have a ‘nude’ that goes according to your skin undertone: the coldest that go to pink and the warmer than to yellow or another more neutral such as beige.

Another important tip that Kendall Jenner almost always applies is to apply a ‘gloss’ with color that goes in the range of the eyeliner For a more natural finish, you can also try the popular volumizing lipsticks containing pepper, peppermint or nettle, which stimulate blood to the lips, causing a small swelling that gives more volume to the lips.