Kendall Jenner knows our grandparents’ favorite vests are trending

Kendall jenner has proclaimed (and very loudly) that the woven vests They are the most versatile, timeless and chameleonic garment in the wardrobe, and it is enough to know that they will completely conquer this and next season.

The supermodel’s appearances, Kendall jenner, create the most auspicious style lessons to look out for. From how to wear straight jeans elegantly, to how to outshine a Christmas soiree with a dreamy dress. This time, their vacation did not reaffirm the most desired bikini, on the contrary, they entrusted all the power fashionist at winter pieces, especially, to that woven (Memories of Grandma) that will break records starting today.

The style of the american model has plunged us into the glorious 1960s, where tailored pants were grouped with loafers and stockings, a somewhat Audrey hepburn hard to forget. However, his electrifying taste for fashion has maximized vintage designs in totally iconic finishes, and here’s the proof of it.

Kendall Jenner proclaims the success of knitted vests

It is not the first time that the member of the Kardashian clan resort to blouses with vests. He had already given a previous show in a classic white shirt, the fabric in vibrant colors, matching tailored pants and loafers, minimalism at its best. But to close the year, and with a spot Surrounded by countryside and nature, the stylistic empire of the piece in question was verified, only, this time, it gave it a twist in an avant-garde way.Ready to live a new year in vests? We do, and well, Kendall too.

The crochet at its finest. A total look Negro was in charge of bringing the aforementioned overlay to the fashion stage. Thanks to the subtlety of the base garments, it is possible to configure this as the styling center, it does not compete with other fabrics and brings together a striking, comfortable and timeless point of light. It can later be transformed into a piece effortless with jeans and clogs.

Now, we had already seen the chess trend at street style, cardigans and sweaters had embraced her as their own, yet the vests they were not left behind. The businesswoman indicated that the black and white squares would stop all expectation. To position it on a level comfy and simple, sports pants and a sweater basic did match. We cannot leave behind our shoes, some winter boots that captured all the attention.

Vests, the new victorious basic, word of Kendall Jenner.