Keanu Reeves to star in series produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures for many years and will soon have the opportunity to work with another pair of luminaries in the industry. Via Deadline It is reported that the star of the Matrix – 87% will join forces with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese for a new television production that promises to be completely spectacular; it is the actor’s first great character on the small screen. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

In the past we have already observed the duo Scorsese / DiCaprio working on hit titles like La Isla Siniestra – 68%, The Departed – 91% or The Wolf of Wall Street – 78%, but now they will be back with The Devil in the White City, a production that they planned since 2015 but that only now takes shape through a series for the Hulu platform. According to the information on the portal, Keanu reeves will take one of the main roles. You can read the short synopsis offered by IMDb below:

An architect works to build the 1893 World’s Fair, while serial killer HH Holmes uses the fair to attract and kill women.

HH Holmes is widely known for his record as a serial killer in the late 1800s, operating in the city of Chicago and attracting young, wealthy, lonely women who will not turn heads. Holmes was linked to dozens of homicides and was finally sentenced to hang in 1896. The Devil in the White City It will be based on the homonymous book that relates to the architect Daniel Burnham and the murderer in a gripping plot of power and death. At the moment there is no release date for the series on Hulu.

This is the first time Keanu, Leonardo Y Martin they work directly on a project. DiCaprio and Scorsese have been barbelling for a long time, but it seems that with The Devil in the White City they have seen necessary the collaboration of a third great superstar of the high leagues in Hollywood. Reeves will hit television soon and we are certain that his performance will give a lot to talk about on social media. A new success in sight

Keanu starred in Matrix Resurrections – 65% in 2021, a film that returns him to the role of Neo in a new fight against the sentient machines that brought humanity down hundreds of years before. Although the film had mixed reviews and a box office that doesn’t stand out much among the big hits of the past year, the film has become part of the Matrix legacy and has earned a special place in a few fans’ hearts.

In addition to The Devil in the White City, Keanu reeves will star John wick 4 more or less soon, a film that was delayed for almost a year due to scheduling reasons on the part of the actor. John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98% hit theaters in 2019, long before the pandemic, so the 4-year wait is resulting in catastrophe for the actor’s fans. At least the consolation remains that in the future there will be much Keanu to comment, it doesn’t really matter if the projects are bad or not. According to official information, John wick 4 opens in theaters on March 24, 2023.

