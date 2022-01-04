Keanu Reeves talks about his Chinese origins in promotion of ‘Matrix: Resurrections’

Kenau reeves has come back into the skin of Neo who we met in 1999 in ‘Matrix’ when he played it for the first time. After a first trilogy directed by the Wachowski sisters.

Now, Lana Wachowski premieres a fourth installment of this virtual world, ‘Matrix: Resurrections‘, where Neo meets again with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and many other well-known and new characters.

During the promotion of the tape Keanu Reeves has offered an interview to NBC Asian America where the actor has spoken about his ancestry. And, Keanu was born in Beirut but has Canadian nationality. Her mother is British, born in Essex, and her father was born in Hawaii but is of Chinese descent.





Keanu Reeves with his mother, Patricia Tylor, at the Oscars 2020 | Getty

Thus, in the interview they asked reeves Over some headlines that have talked about himl like a “person of color“to which Keanu responds:” I don’t know if I agree with that title. But I do not agree with it“.

To continue talking about her connection to their Chinese origins: “My relationship with my Asian identity has always been good and healthy. I love her. We have grown up together “, explains the actor who always had the influence of this culture very present thanks to his grandmother.

Asian influence in the ‘Matrix’ movies

In the ‘Matrix’ franchise the influences what do you have of Japanese anime and the chinese kung fu movies. Lana Wachowski is a great admirer of this type of cinema so she is a true expert at it.

In ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ the cast joins the Chinese-British actress Jessica henwick who plays Bugs, a character whose mission is to find Neo and rescue him from the machines that have trapped him in the Matrix.





Jessica Henwick at the ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ Premiere | Getty

Thus, the actress tells the outlet that Bugs was not written to be Asian and “it was not a conscious decision to choose an Asian person for Bugs. But I know that it means a lot to the community and that is amazing.”

It is also in the movie Priyanka chopra who plays Sati, a computer program that decides to help humans: “I think ‘The Matrix’ movies really respect that,” said the Indian actress. “Bringing the Eastern philosophy, that I, having grown up in the East and raised in India, feel that there is something so powerful in ancient wisdom that comes from cultures that are so ancient and have been passed down from generation to generation.”





Priyanka Chopra at the ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ Premiere | Getty

By last, Keanu Reeves talks about martial arts scenes that he has had to interpret in the franchise: “With martial arts, [estamos] presenting those art forms in an ingenious way, in a respectful way. Not in a way that is experienced as a cartoon, but from a place of reverence. “

