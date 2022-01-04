Keanu Reeves is getting closer to starring in series produced by Scorsese and DiCaprio

After re-embodying his characters in Matrix Y Bill and ted, in addition to finishing filming a quarter of John wickKeanu Reeves seems ready to take on his first major lead in an American series.

The actor appears as the main candidate to star The devil in the white city, the television adaptation of the successful 2003 novel that Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have been trying to bring to the screen for a decade, and which is now being worked on as a television project for the Hulu platform.

Written by the American author Erik Larson –and translated into Spanish as The devil in the White City-, the story follows an architect and a serial killer who worked together in the design and construction of the pavilions of the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893. It has not been revealed which of the two roles would be played by the star of Breaking point.

Deadline, who published that Reeves is one step away from signing his incorporation, also reported that the previous coordinates of the series are maintained: DiCaprio and Scorsese serve as executive producers and Todd Field (In the room, Intimate secrets) is seen as the director of the first two episodes of fiction.