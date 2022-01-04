Keanu Reeves is about to star in his first television series, an adaptation of The Devil in the White City

Keanu reeves He has spent a lifetime building his own legacy in the cinema, but for the first time he could reach television with a series by the teacher Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, who will produce the adaptation of the book of the same name The devil in the White City.

Deadline reports Keanu is in talks to star The devil in the White City, a story based on real events that tells the “Tribulations” of an architect and a doctor turned serial killer, “Examples of pride and the most unfathomable evil”, as explained in the synopsis of the book written by Erik Larson in 2003.

According to the report, DiCaprio bought the rights to the book in 2010 and it was originally planned as a movie that would be directed by Scorsese and starring DiCaprio himself. until Hulu announced in 2019 that it would create a big-budget series.

“They were both intelligent and stubborn, and the desire to succeed pushed them further and further: the architect Daniel Hudson Burnham was commissioned to design and build the pavilions for the World’s Fair in Chicago, which would open its doors in May 1893; Henry H. Holmes was a doctor and decided to apply his knowledge during the exhibition event in the cruelest way “says the synopsis of the book. “While Burnham was building the walls of some spectacular palaces, Holmes had torture rooms built in the cellars of his house in which countless women would meet their deaths”.

“What seems like the plot of a horror novel was at the end of the nineteenth century a reality that shook an entire country and that had as exceptional witnesses such disparate men as Buffalo Bill, Theodore Dreiser and Thomas Edison. The tribulations of the architect and the doctor, examples of pride and the most unfathomable evil, come down to us thanks to this extraordinary book, the story of a madness ”.

Although the report does not indicate that it is a complete fact that Keanu will star The devil in the White City It would be great to see it on a TV series for the first time. The last time a movie star made this leap was Kate Winslet on the HBO original series. Mare of Easttown and his performance it was legendary.

The devil in the White City It does not have a release date.

