Keanu Reeves’ first major television role revealed

Ads

Keanu Reeves is the latest Hollywood star to make a late leap to television and he couldn’t have picked a more exciting project to start with. He is in talks to star in The Devil in the White City, a long-running series with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, according to producers Deadline. The project is now on Hulu and is an adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 book.

The Devil in the White City is a true story about the architect Daniel H. Burnham and Dr. Henry H. Holmes and is set during the Chicago World Exposition of Colombia in 1893. Burnham dreamed of succeeding in the world while Holmes was building a ‘ Castillo del Asesinato during the fair to seduce and murder young women. It’s unclear what role Reeves will play and no other cast was reported. Reeves may have played Burnham since Holmes was executed at age 34 in 1896.

DiCaprio has been trying to bring Larson’s book to the screen since 2010 when he bought the rights to make a movie. That year, he settled at Paramount Pictures under Scorsese’s direction. In 2019, the project was revived on Hulu, with DiCaprio and Scorsese still serving as executive producers. Paramount Television Studios is producing with DiCaprio’s ABC Signature and Appian Way. Other executive producers on the project include Sam Shaw, Rick Yorn, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher. Todd Field (In the Bedroom, Little Children) was hired to direct the first two episodes.

In April 2020, Sher told Deadline that the project was still in the works and that Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) was hired to write. “I am very excited about it and I hope that we will achieve it. Sam Shaw has done an extraordinary job creating it, ”Sher said at the time. “In that case, the challenges were how to cut it down to two hours, so many highly talented people have tried to do that. We are still in development and hopefully preparing to get out of it soon.

Reeves can now be seen in theaters in the fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections. He is also working on two more John Wick films, the first of which will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. In 2020, he starred in Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run. His only television credits include the 1990 animated series Bill & Ted and a supporting role in the 2016-2018 Swedish-American comedy Swedish Dicks.

Ads