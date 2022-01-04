Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his Matrix salary to fight cancer

The actor is, along with Tom Hanks, The Rock and Bill Murray, one of the men who are famous for being kind, considerate, and generous (not for nothing did he gift amazing watches to his John Wick stuntmen), so when he received his check for the Matrix, he decided to use it to do something for others.

According to various media, Reeves decided to donate 70% of his salary, about $ 31 million, for charity, specifically for organizations that are dedicated to conducting cancer research.

It is said that, while filming the first movie of Matrix, Reeves’ younger sister went through a battle with cancer and, although he recovered, that left the actor interested in the subject and led him to become a philanthropist, creating in early 2000 a private fund dedicated to promoting research and finding better treatments or even a cure for the disease.

In addition, Reeves decided to take advantage of the premiere of Matrix 4 to confess that on one occasion he disguised himself as a Playboy bunny, wearing a suit that was created especially for Dolly Parton, with everything and fishnet stockings.

On Red Table Talk, Reeves told Jada Pinkett Smith: “My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly parton and once did the cover of Playboy. Somehow I guess (Dolly) didn’t take it home so we had it and it was Halloween, “she continued. pretty long hair … it was Dolly Parton as the Playboy bunny. “