Keanu Reeves could join the new Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

There is no doubt that Keanu reeves He is one of the stars of the moment. The actor has had a resurgence in his career with the new instance The Matrix Resurrections and with John wick, which will also premiere its fourth installment. However, Keanu doesn’t stop.

In the last hours it was known that the 57-year-old interpreter is in negotiations to star The Devil In The White City (The Devil in the White City), based on the 2003 book by Erik Larson.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker