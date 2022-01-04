Katy Perry sneaks into Orlando Bloom’s call
Katy Perry has hung up on his partner’s video call, Orlando Bloom, while he presented an award from the Critics Choice Awards. The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has forced the organization of the event to carry out the interventions virtually, as has happened in numerous events.
They are both on vacation in Hawaii and the singer has joked about the look of Bloom, who has dressed in a suit for the occasion. “You are too dressed for the beach”, has commented Perry. Orlando has responded that he was presenting the award for best supporting actress.
Critics Choice Awards
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Territory (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney +)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Territory
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Claire Danes – Homeland
Laura Linney – Ozark
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Territory
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Territory
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Cynthia Erivo – The Visitor
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janet McTeer – Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Territory
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Best Comedy Series
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
What we do in the shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Hank Azaria – Brockmire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Natasia Demetriou – What we do in the shadows
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Fichtner – Mom
Harvey Guilln – What We Do in the Shadows
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Mark Proksch – What we do in the shadows
Andrew Rannells – Black Monday
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Lecy Goranson – The Conners
Rita Moreno – Day to day
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Jaime Pressly – Mom
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series
I could destroy you (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Lady’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Ax (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Limited Series
John Boyega – Small Ax
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Chris Rock – Fargo
Mark Ruffalo – The Undeniable Truth
Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Michaela Coel – I could destroy you
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Daveed Diggs – The Woodpecker
Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Woodpecker
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Glynn Turman – Fargo
John Turturro – The Plot Against America
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Betsy Brandt – Soulmates
Marielle Heller – Lady’s Gambit
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America