Katy Perry sneaks into Orlando Bloom’s call

Katy Perry has hung up on his partner’s video call, Orlando Bloom, while he presented an award from the Critics Choice Awards. The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has forced the organization of the event to carry out the interventions virtually, as has happened in numerous events.

They are both on vacation in Hawaii and the singer has joked about the look of Bloom, who has dressed in a suit for the occasion. “You are too dressed for the beach”, has commented Perry. Orlando has responded that he was presenting the award for best supporting actress.

Critics Choice Awards

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Territory (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Territory

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Claire Danes – Homeland

Laura Linney – Ozark

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Territory

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Territory

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Cynthia Erivo – The Visitor

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janet McTeer – Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Territory

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Best Comedy Series

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

What we do in the shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria – Brockmire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou – What we do in the shadows

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner – Mom

Harvey Guilln – What We Do in the Shadows

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Mark Proksch – What we do in the shadows

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson – The Conners

Rita Moreno – Day to day

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly – Mom

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series

I could destroy you (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

Lady’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Ax (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series

John Boyega – Small Ax

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Chris Rock – Fargo

Mark Ruffalo – The Undeniable Truth

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Michaela Coel – I could destroy you

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Daveed Diggs – The Woodpecker

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Woodpecker

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Glynn Turman – Fargo

John Turturro – The Plot Against America

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates

Marielle Heller – Lady’s Gambit

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America