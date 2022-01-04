Katy Perry and Alesso premiere the song ‘When I’m Gone’

After several months of absence, Katy Perry returns to the music scene, accompanied by DJ Alesso Drop, with the song When i’m gone. It was on December 20 when Katy Perry announced through Twitter that she would release a new song with the musician. The news caught everyone off guard, as it signified the return of Katy Perry after the rest period she had taken to care for her daughter.

January 10 the video clip of When i’m gone during the break of CFB Play Off, which is the United States college football championship. The video can be seen on television, but immediately afterwards it will become available on digital platforms. So far, the song surpasses 96,000 views on YouTube and Katy Perry and Alesso fans can’t wait to see the official video.

The end of Katy Perry’s hiatus

On August 26, 2020, Katy Perry and Legolas (sorry, Orlando Bloom) became parents and, therefore, Katy decided to take a break in her musical career, until now, to return with all her energy. For now, Katy Perry has finished and started the year in a remarkable way. The singer has inaugurated her residency in Las Vegas, a show called Perry playland, where he has made very clear the talent he has inside and for which he will take more than 140 million euros.