The scandals in the life of Julio César Chávez Jr, they do not stop and now it was his wife Frida muñoz, which defended himself from the boxer’s accusations regarding not taking care of his daughters, wasting his financial assets and having locked him up in a rehabilitation clinic.

MuñozIn his defense, he assured that Julio is a sick person who has not overcome his addictions and who does not accept treatment.

“I do not judge him, he comes from a very difficult childhood and repeats the patterns of his father, he was not treated and he has not broken that cycle, that’s why he continues like this. He is sick, he tries to avoid his feelings by taking pills, blaming others . Unfortunately, he did not want to be treated “, revealed the wife of Chavez Jr in an interview with the program Despierta América.

The boxer’s partner accepted that he “got tired” of this situation and left in the hands “of God” what may happen later on a possible separation of Chávez Carrasco.

“He is a good person, he is the father of my children and I am not going to speak ill of him, because it would be out of respect for my children and my parents. They know how difficult it has been to deal with his illness, in the end it is a person who doesn’t know what he’s saying, “he said Frida Muñoz.

