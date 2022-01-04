Jimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19. This was his experience

Jimmy Fallon dances to the rhythm of J Balvin 0:41

(CNN) – Jimmy Fallon recounted his experience with covid-19.

The host of “The Tonight Show” wrote on Instagram that he tested positive “on the first day of our vacation” but only experienced “mild symptoms.”

Fallon said he’s vaccinated and has received a booster dose.

“Thanks to the doctors and nurses who work hard around the clock to get everyone vaccinated,” he wrote. “Thanks to NBC for taking testing protocols very seriously and doing a great job, and also thanks for putting me in the isolation room of ‘What are you talking about, Willis?’ when they gave me the news. “

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon sent Jimmy Fallon their well wishes in the comment section of his post.

“I hope you made a speedy recovery!” Witherspoon wrote.

“The Tonight Show” returned Monday night with guests Anthony Anderson and Carly Pearce.