Jennifer Lopez: The Reason She’s Moving Away From Ben Affleck This January And Going To Spain | Bennifer | Celebs | The Mother | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

December was special for Jennifer Lopez , Well, she could be in Los Angeles to enjoy the end of the year parties with her children Max and Emme and her boyfriend Ben affleck , with whom he returned after 17 years apart. Although the relationship is going through a good time and they have been seen walking or having dinner together, ‘Bennifer’ will have to separate for a season; and is that the ‘Diva del Bronx’ will head towards Spain, what is the reason?

The rest stage that JLo took to be with his family in the United States and welcome his new cat Hendrix, accompany the ‘Batman’ actor at the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ or prepare waffles with his cousins , has come to an end and now you must resume your work schedule.

From Los Angeles to Spain

This 2022 will be the expected premiere of ‘Marry Me’, the romantic comedy that stars alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, but it is also the continuation of his new film production. Is about ‘The Mother’, the film with Netflix that began filming in Canada and is now moving to Europe, specifically to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

According to Spanish media, Jennifer Lopez Filming will begin on January 5, before Three Kings Day, in the surroundings of Parque San Telmo. ‘The province’ shared a series of images of the deployment of tents and trailers in a plot of Domingo de Alonso in La Pardilla, where the filming will take place in Gran Canaria.

In the cast of ‘The Mother’ Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick also participate under the direction of the New Zealander Niki Caro. JLo will play a hit man who managed a quiet and anonymous life, but it all ends when her daughter Zoe, whom she gave up for adoption, is in danger at the age of 13. That will get you back in action alongside an FBI agent.

JLo’s projects

During 2022 Jennifer Lopez will share her roles as mother and partner of Ben Affleck with her acting career, since her participation in the science fiction film ‘Atlas’ by Netflix is ​​added to the recordings in Spain, as well as ‘The Cipher’. adaptation of the homonymous novel by Isabella Maldonado.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.