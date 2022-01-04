Jennifer Lawrence’s embarrassing (and funny) accident in front of a renowned director – movie news

Anyone has been through some shameful moment in life. But Jennifer Lawrence acknowledges that she is more than good at doing that. And in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actress told the most extreme that she lived in front of a great filmmaker.

Jennifer Lawrence is a completely natural person who has no qualms about talking about her most embarrassing moments … or even star in them, like that time he fell twice at the Oscars. But hey, let’s talk about an episode that, for the protagonist of No Miren Arriba, a film by Netflix, has been one of the strongest in his career.

On the 2015 Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show, the actress, who was recently made fun of by the memes of her latest role, said that there are two stories that truly embarrass her. The first, that he mistook an old woman for Elizabeth Taylor at a party. The problem is that, by that time, Michael Jackson’s best friend had already died and she realized it until someone told her to.. But that is not the star in the crown.

“I was in Paris for the first time … to see movies. And I was in one of those cool Tom Ford zipper dresses, in a restaurant. Then, I saw Francis Ford Coppola at a table surrounded by many people and I decided to go and say hello. I realized that I was barefoot, and I thought ‘ah, they probably won’t notice,’ “she recalled, then added that she shook hands with everyone present.

Then I went back to my table and my whole dress was unbuttoned and my thong was off. So I was barefoot and my whole butt was out.

“I had probably unzipped it to make room to continue eating and then I completely forgot about it. And I thought that the shoes were going to be the problem“, he added, to unleash the laughter of the audience and the presenter. Boy, that does outperform any bear that one can ever commit in his life, don’t you think? By the way, what did you think of Jennifer Lawrence’s performance in Don’t look up?