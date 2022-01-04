Jennifer Aniston’s courtship with one of the Friends actors (that many did not know) – Para Ti Magazine

A real and perhaps little commented fact is that Jennifer Aniston and one of the actors with whom she had an affair in fiction was, at the same time, her boyfriend in real life. The point is that when he was selected to appear on Friends, the actors were separating and that made the recordings a bit difficult. The actor shared it in a recent interview.

Jennifer Aniston I dated in real life with Tate Donovan, who embodied in Friends to Joshua, a boy that Rachel loved, with whom she had some dates that always ended badly or in strange situations, like the one that finds her dressed as a bride with Phoebe and Monica.

While Tate has a great track record, in the entertainment industry made known for his relationship with Jennifer, rather than for his participation in films and other filming. They met in 1995 through mutual friends. And although she was beginning to become famous, he admitted not knowing who she was at the time, since he had never seen the show, according to the interview that InStyle published.

Donovan had previously been in a relationship with another Hollywood star: Sandra Bullock, and this somehow led him to question shortly after starting the relationship with Aniston about if he was really comfortable with the idea of ​​dating a famous woman again. and all that that implies.

Due to this situation, the actor canceled his romance after only a month, and told People, according AND! News , “Literally our second date, there were video cameras everywhere, and I was like, ‘I’m out of here'”. However, three weeks later, he changed his mind and the two exchanged Irish engagement rings on their first anniversary.

With this panorama, it gave the impression that they would be together forever. The actors were even rumored to be considering getting married. But nevertheless, after to pass almost three years together, they ended their relationship.

It wasn’t until they broke up that Tate was selected to appear on Friends as Joshua, which was a somewhat awkward situation for both of them, as his character and Rachel’s became romantically entangled..

“I was happy to be on the team. The only bummer was that Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time “he recalled Donovan to Us Weekly in 2018. “And it was difficult to act, as if we were meeting, and falling in love, or whatever, iInterested in each other, when we’re breaking up That was difficult. “

Although the actor had a brief stint on the show, he noted that acting alongside Aniston was “painful.” “It was only six episodes. I mean, just because we were breaking up. It was something really painful and difficult“, He said.

“People who know we dated think we met at Friends . But, in fact, we had dated for two years before then, and it was all over when we were on the comedy together. “

Despite the difficult moment, Donovan He did not want to stop pointing out how good the cast of the legendary sitcom made him feel.

“Those six people were amazing to me,” he said. “They were fantastic … In short, it was a great experience of how people can treat you very well, and you still do your job even though you are dying inside,” he concluded.

