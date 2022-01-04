Jean-Marc Vallée, Director of HBO’s ″ Dallas Buyers Club ″ and ″ Big Little Lies ″, Dies at 58 | Culture | DW

The Canadian film director Jean-Marc Vallée, author of the film “Dallas Buyers Club” (“The club for the evicted”), has died at the age of 58, according to his agency reported this Sunday (12/26/2021).

The news of the death, of which the cause is unknown, has been given by his producing partner, Nathan Ross, through a statement, which Variety collects.

“Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous and caring guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision that he possessed,” he says.

Scene from “Dallas Buyers Club”. From left to right: Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey.

“Rest in peace, Jean-Marc Vallée. The world is a much less interesting place without you,” wrote, for its part, the agency Hive Communication Collective on Instagram.

“Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) had six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto won the statuette for best actor and best supporting actor respectively.

The Quebec director recently won an Emmy for his HBO series “Big Little Lies,” and was also praised for “Sharp Objects.”

He was also the director of the series “Sharp Objects” (HBO), starring Amy Adams, and “Queen Victoria,” with Emily Blunt.

Vallée became known in 2005 with “CRAZY”, a revelation film for critics and audiences.

FEW (AFP, EFE)