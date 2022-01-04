Jean-Marc Vallée, Alfonso Mejía and Betty White

The last week of 2021 was still in mourning since Sunday, December 26, when we learned of the death at 58 years of age of Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée.

Vallée, whose film work kept us awaiting since we witnessed his memorable 2005 film “CRAZY”, exhibited particularly in art circuits such as “Alternative Chamber” in theaters in the north of the country, followed by films of higher stature. profile but not less quality as the winners or Oscar nominees such as “Queen Victoria” (2009), starring Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend; “El club de los deshuciados” (2013), which won Mathew McCounaghey and Jared Leto their well-deserved Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor and “Wild Soul” (2014), which gave him nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress of her year to Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, among others.

On Wednesday 29 it was the Mexican cinema that was covered in mourning with the death at 87 years of age in the city of Chihuahua where the actor Alfonso Mejía lived for several years, remembered mainly for the leading role of Pedro in the classic ” The Forgotten ”, from 1950, which under the direction of Luis Buñuel won the Ariel for the Best Children’s Performance of his year and who was later nominated twice more in his case for the Best Youth Performance of 1953 and 1955 respectively by “Our Father”, by Emilio Gómez Muriel, next to the first actor Carlos López Moctezuma, and “El tunnel 6”, by Chano Urueta, next to the first actors Víctor Manuel Mendoza, Víctor Parra and Carmen Montejo, among others.

Although Mejía also worked with other of the best directors of the Golden Age, such as Emilio “Indio” Fernández from Coahuila in “La bienamada”, from 1951, or Alejandro Galindo in “The Age of Temptation” (1959), he retired of cinema still at its best in 1970, starring in the film version of the soap opera “Rubí”, under the direction of Carlos Enrique Taboada, to be a film promoter through PECIME alongside the filmmaker and playwright, also from Coahuila, Nancy Cárdenas, with whom he even inaugurated Under the management of the rector Melchor de los Santos and Nancy’s niece, Lilia Cárdenas, the movie theater that still remains in the lower part of the Rectory of the Autonomous University of Coahuila in Saltillo.

In the new millennium, Mejía once again visited the capital of Coahuila during the tenure of Lic. Roa del Tepeyac Flores as director of the then ICOCULT to inaugurate in the building of the now Secretary of Culture a collection of posters of Mexican cinema, among which It was, of course, that of “The Forgotten”, and precisely when the latter was part of the inaugural film of the International Film Festival when it was still exhibited at the headquarters it had in the now-defunct cinema Palacio, despite the Freezing temperature that occurred on a February night of minus 10 degrees below zero, the actor did not stop attending personally alongside Armando de la Peña, Lilia Cárdenas and a large group of moviegoers who gathered for the occasion.

On December 31, it was American cinema that lost television legend Betty White, at 99, and on the eve of reaching 100 this January. Rest in peace.

Comments to: tesse_69@hotmail.com