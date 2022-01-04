Jamie Lynn Spears is attacked in networks after accusations of her sister, Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears finally talks about the attacks she is receiving after her sister, Britney, posted a message blaming her for some of the things that happened during her guardianship.

Jamie assured that trolls on social networks have begun to write negative messages to him and even wished a “rape” and “death” to his daughters. Let’s remember that the 30-year-old actress has two daughters: 13-year-old Maddie and 3-year-old Ivey.

“I have been enduring the love and hate that my followers send me for years. He had decided to ignore them and not give them the negative attention they desperately want. But this is something that I cannot tolerate ”, he said about the insults to his little ones.

Although he posted today that the person who spoke about his daughters had apologized, Jamie maintained that these kinds of things are not acceptable.

“The person who sent me those comments wrote to me and apologized. Don’t get me wrong, I still think these attacks are heinous and unacceptable. “, wrote.

The star has been mired in controversy since her sister Britney managed to end her guardianship. The Princess of Pop took to Instagram last week to ensure that her family only wanted to profit from her work and that she did not plan to reconcile with her or her parents.