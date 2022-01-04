ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Monday, January 03

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. iTunes He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Mexico.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and find themselves embroiled in hilarious confrontations with all manner of unsuspecting characters.

Four. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

5. CODA

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a family of deaf people. At 17, he works in the morning with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before going to class, trying to keep his fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck in her high school choir, where she discovers not only a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction for the person with whom she performs duets. Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to have to make a decision regarding her future: either her studies, or his family.

6. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

8. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

9. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

10. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

